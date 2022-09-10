dayton-daily-news logo
X

GARRETT, Marlena

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GARRETT, Marlena Ann

06/01/1944 - 09/04/2022

Marlena "Marti" Garrett, 78, of Huber Heights, OH, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Marti has been reunited with the love of her life Walter "Ron" Garrett who preceded her in death on July 23, 2017. She retired from Huber Heights City Schools after 40 years of service. Survived by sons, Duane (Bobbi) Garrett of Carlisle, OH, and Steve (Tara) Garrett of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren Ryan Harkleroad, Brennen Garrett, Meghan Garrett, Kris (Africa) Garrett and Kelli Garrett; great-grandchildren Brayden, Colton, Sadie, Brenlee, Luna and Stormi. Private memorial services will be held in Ohio and Florida by the families.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top