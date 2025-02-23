Garrett, Patricia

Garrett, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Garrett, age 77, of Trotwood, OH. departed this life Monday, February 17, 2025. Funeral service 12 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

