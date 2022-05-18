GARRISON-WHITT,



Linda Sue



72 of Springfield, passed away May 15, 2022, in her residence. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 7, 1949, the daughter of Kermith and Marthena Garrison. Linda



retired with the Clark County Job and Family Services. he graduated from Urbana University with a B.S. in Social Work. In her spare time, she had worked for McKinnon's and Nett's Floral shops. She also enjoyed reading, doing different crafts, and sewing. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband James A. Whitt, whom she married December 28, 1986; daughter Kathleen Francis; son Daniel Whitt and additional children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Dale (Diana) Garrison; niece Amanda (Andy) Simpson; and sister-in-law LaDonna Whitt. Services will be Friday at 7:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 6:00PM. Entombment will follow at the convenience of the family at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be made a



