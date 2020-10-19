GARVER, Terry R. Terry R. Garver, age 73, of Dayton, Oh, passed away Jan. 20, 2019. Preceded in death by his son Jason, parents Chester and Geneva, brothers Jerry, Richard and Ted, great-niece Ashley Carter and nephew Tim. He is survived by his sister Bonnie and brother Tom and numerous nieces and nephews. Terry proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps and in the Vietnam War. Terry retired from General Motors and spent the last years of his life helping school children in Dayton's East End buy school supplies and clothes.

