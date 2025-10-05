Gary Dillon

ajc.com

Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Dillon, Gary

Gary Dillon, 71, passed away September 25, 2025. Devoted husband of Julie (Franz) Dillon, loving father of Heather Iaquinta, Holly Sparks, Erin Wiegandt, Matthew Dillon, and Jacob Dillon. Proud grandfather of fifteen and great-grandfather of one.

Military inurnment: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Dayton VA National Cemetery, 4400 W. 3rd St., Dayton, Ohio. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.glicklerfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
Thomas Bench
2
Lee Althen
3
Thomas Dvm
4
Nancy Boerger
5
Curtis Harris