Dillon, Gary



Gary Dillon, 71, passed away September 25, 2025. Devoted husband of Julie (Franz) Dillon, loving father of Heather Iaquinta, Holly Sparks, Erin Wiegandt, Matthew Dillon, and Jacob Dillon. Proud grandfather of fifteen and great-grandfather of one.



Military inurnment: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Dayton VA National Cemetery, 4400 W. 3rd St., Dayton, Ohio. Visitation: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com