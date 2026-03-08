Gary Faryman

Faryman, Gary Lee



Gary Lee Faryman, 61, of Springfield, passed away March 4, 2026 at Forest Glen. He was born December 10, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio to the late George Faryman and Sandra (Carmean) Trout. Gary was a store manager at Save-A-Lot in Springfield. He was a dedicated worker who loved his job, as well as the people who he worked with. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed golfing and good pizza. Survivors include his loving wife, Darlene (Roberts) Faryman; children, Tabitha and Zachary Faryman; stepsons, Zachary (Kathryn) Benning and Cole Benning; siblings, Betty (Randy) Faryman, Tammi Tullos, Shane Faryman, Kevin (Cristin) Bryant, and Shelley (Jim) Smith; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with the family from 11 am until 1 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2026 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be shared online at www.jkzfh.com.



