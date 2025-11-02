Gary Friedberg

FRIEDBERG, Gary P.



FRIEDBERG, Gary P. age 71, of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully yet unexpectedly Friday, September 26, 2025 after enduring the challenges of Parkinson's Disease over the past three years. Gary was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, and a graduate of Fairview High School Class of 1972. Gary was an avid Ohio State University Football and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Beyond sports, Gary carried a quieter talent, he knew how to play the piano from a very young age, a gift that surprised and delighted those who were lucky enough to hear him play. Gary had a long career and successful profession in the automobile industry in the Greater Pittsburgh Area as a transportation consultant (car salesman). Gary will always be remembered for his friendliness, genuine empathy, and sense of humor. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome & Mardelle (Levin) Friedberg; brother Stephen, nephew, David, uncles, Dave, Sam, Lou, & Al Levin; aunts, Barbara & Leah Levin, Bea (Harry) Kruger, Gertrude Friedberg, Dorothy (Samuel) Segelin, and Belle (Leon) Simon. Gary is survived and will be dearly missed by his brother Howard, his devoted partner, Georgette Bly, his children, Michael (Lauren) Friedberg, Christina (Brian Filler), Carolyn (Joshua Horton), nieces, Lauren and Lisa Michaels, seven grandchildren, aunt, Karen Levin, cousins, Malcolm (Marsha) Segelin, Diane, Elaine, Bobby, and Mikey Levin, Jeff and Robbie Handler, Danielle Young, and Ryan Levin, and close childhood Dayton friends Mike Weprin and Joel Frydman. A private family remembrance in Pittsburgh, PA was held to honor Gary's life.



