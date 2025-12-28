Gary Hutzel

Hutzel, Gary Michael



Gary Michael Hutzel, age 55 of Butler Twp., passed away on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. He was a loving husband, father, Poppy, and son. Gary was a graduate of Franklin Monroe High School and Montgomery County JVS class of 1988. He had worked in farming, towing, and repo, and later retired from MacAllister Rentals in Indiana. Gary enjoyed being a member of the RC toy hobby group putting together remote-controlled cars. His biggest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a good man who loved his family and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 32 years: Carla (Ball) Hutzel, sons: Taylor Hutzel, Todd (Samantha Ann Smith) Hutzel, grandchildren: Eden, Henry, Emmitt and Ryker, mother: Brenda (Tipton) Hutzel, brothers-in-law: Doug Ball and Paul Ball, special aunt: Dovey Kindred, other aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Henry Michael Hutzel III and uncle: Don Kindred. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. To view the service for Gary and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



