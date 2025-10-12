Gary Johnson Sr.

Johnson, Sr., Gary Lamar

Gary Johnson, 81, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on September 25, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Service for Gary will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel 823, South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service, which will be at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home. Thechapelofpeace.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/

