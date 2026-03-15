Gary Rhoads

Rhoads, Gary Wayne "Rocky"



Gary W. "Rocky" Rhoads age 79 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Monday March 9, 2026, at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 1, 1946, the son of Benny E. and Lillie Mae (Biere) Rhoads. In 1985, in Hamilton, he married Joahn Fetter and she preceded him in death in 2024.



Rocky served as a captain and combat/construction engineer in the US Army reserves from August 1971 through July 1982. He worked with Jack Conrad and AK in Middletown as a Construction Forman and was owner and operator of Rhoads & Samples Construction. He later worked as a civil engineer for the City of Hamilton. Dad loved to play golf and spend time with his family.



Survivors include four children, Jeff (Stephanie) Rhoads, Dori Frederick (Paul Dahill), Lance (Kim) Rhoads and Elizabeth Fields; grandchildren, Andrew, Laurissa (Dylan), Alexander, Daniel, Alexandra, Kayla, and Jaymz; a sister, Cathy (Joe) Triacheff.



Besides his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother Benny R. Rhoads; a sister, Sandy Glover; daughter, Amy Frost Rhoads.



Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Friday March 20, 2026 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by funeral services at 11:00am. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park with Military Honors. In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to a Veterans charity of your choice. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





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