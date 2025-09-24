Gary Toennisson

Toennisson, Gary Lee



Age 78, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday September 21, 2025 at his residence. He was born a twin on July 23, 1947, in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Charles J. and Margaret M. (Manifold) Toennisson. He was educated in St. Ann and Fairfield Schools, graduating from Fairfield High School in 1967. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, Sea Bees with one tour of Viet Nam. He was employed as a machinist for Hamilton Tool Company, Champion Papers and Sheffer Corporation retiring in 2010. He was a member of St. Ann Church and V.F.W. Post #1069. He is survived by his brother and caregiver Dale Toennisson; his son, Jason (Shannon) Toennisson; his grandchildren Hope Alexis Toennisson, Hailey Grace Toennisson, Ashley Inman, Faith Hilton, Danielle Hilton, and Karly Hilton; sisters, his twin, Darlene (Al) Hinkel and Diane (Ebbie) Gadd; niece, Monica (Chris) Raines; nephews Matt (Kerri) Hinkel and Charles (Rhonda) Smith; many great nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Jonathan Toennisson in 2017. Visitation will be on Friday, September 26, 2025 at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio from 9:30 a.m. until time of Blessing Services at 11:00 a.m., with Deacon Mike Mignery, officiating. Burial with military honors in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to St. Ann Church, 3028 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



