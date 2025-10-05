Wolcott, Gary Leigh



Gary Wolcott was born in Springfield, Ohio on January 31, 1941. He graduated from Northeastern High School in 1959 where he played and excelled in many team sports. He was quarterback in football where he was all county and an honorary team captain, played guard on the basketball team and was team captain. He played on the baseball team who were the MRVL champs. After high school he married Beverly Schilling by which he had two children, Jeff and Tammy. He, with the help of his father Phil, built his house in South Vienna. He coached little league baseball, basketball and football. He enjoyed being outdoors camping, fishing, playing golf and working in his garden.



Gary began his career working for W-W Electric in 1959. His humble beginnings with the company led him to over 50 years in the electrical industry learning every facet of the business as he progressed throughout his career. W-W Electric was acquired by All Phase Electric and Gary continued to work for them in outside sales until he advanced into management, managing facilities in multiple locations. He first went to Lake Charles, LA; then to Bellingham, WA and then on to Oxnard, CA. With his eye on remaining in Southern California, he pursued employment with a competitor, OneSource Distributors based in San Diego. He was quickly scooped up by them and moved to their Miramar location. He continued with them and worked in their Oceanside location until the time of his retirement in 2018. For the past 25 years he has lived in Fallbrook, California.



A gentle and kind soul to the core and known as such by all he encountered. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Debbie Wolcott, sons Jeff Wolcott and Gabe Wolcott, daughter Tammy White, sisters Connie Wolcott and Brenda Wolcott-Kelly, stepsister Sally Horner, nieces Terri Chmiel and Shelley Black (Chuck), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Barbara, father Phil, mother Mildred, stepmother Charlotte Wolcott (Horner) and Beverly.



He was and always will be loved beyond measure and will be missed eternally.



Gary Wolcott passed away on August 31, 2025.



He christened his family the "Farkles", and we loved him---and each other---all the more.



