GASTON, Sue Ann

75, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. She was born to the late Robert and Emma Sheridan on Mar. 10, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio. Sue was a retired LPN and member of BPW. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 40 years, James A. Gaston; son, Skip Gaston; grandson, Dylan. Survived by her daughter, Tosha George (Tony); son, Rick Gillette

Karen); 4 grandchildren, Andy, Kaylin (Kevin), Amanda and Robby; 6 great-grandchildren, Aydan, Xavier, Alex, Lucas, Brinley and Journey; many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Morton &

Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia.

Interment to follow at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday at 10 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

