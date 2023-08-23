Gates, Beverly A.



Age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 25, 2023, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

