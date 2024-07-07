Gates, Ivan Scott



Ivan Scott Gates, age 69 of Miamisburg died on July 1, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents Marilyn and Ivan K. Gates, and cousins Thomas Patterson and Marcia Zeigler. Scott is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon, brother and sister-in-law Brian and Lesli Gates, sister and brother-in-law Maureen and Mark Dutell, niece Lauryn (Nick) Dewey, nephews Nicholas (Shelby) Gates and Michael Gates, and several great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved dogs Emma and Annie. Scott met his wife Sharon playing Bridge and the game was a big part of his life as he earned the title Platinum Life Master. The family would like to thank the EMT's who worked so hard attempting to revive Scott and the Miami Township police who were so kind and courteous. Please no flowers. If you wish, donations to your favorite animal rescue or the American Heart Association would be appreciated. A Celebration of Scott's Life will be held at 11am on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the Miami Valley Bridge Center, 4559 Marshall Road, Kettering, 45429. Food will be provided but friends may bring dishes if desired. Private family inurnment at David's Cemetery. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



