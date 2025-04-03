Gay, Maxine Elizabeth



age 94, departed this life on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Her service will follow at 11 AM, Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church Of God, 1350 Kumler Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



