Gayle Weeks

Weeks, Gayle A.



Gayle loved his family dearly- wife of 56 years, Nancy (Lock). Their two children James (Jeanette) Weeks, Sr., and Emily (Michael) Townsend. His two daughters, Kimmy (Mark) Phillips and Patti (Todd) Clift. Grandchildren Brennan (Allison) Phillips, Robert (Cassie) Phillips, Ryan (Rachel) Townsend, Alex (Morgan) Phillips, Luke Townsend (Shiloh Neal), Cameron Clift, James Weeks, Jr., Abigayle (Micah) Watson, Adam Townsend, and Jacob Weeks. Great grandchildren Catherine, Claire, Jack, and Benny. He is also survived by two sisters, Helen Weeks, and Sandra (David) Head, and one brother Emerson (Debbie) Weeks, Jr. Awaiting him in heaven are his parents Emerson and Mildred (Coon) Weeks, Sr, brothers and sisters-in-laws, David and Shirley Weeks and Ronald and Wanda Weeks. Gayle graduated from Xenia High School in 1957. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving at sea on the aircraft carrier, The USS Forrestal. After the Navy, he worked at and retired from United Parcel Service, serving there for 25 years. Later in his retirement years he worked at the Dayton Auto Auction, enjoying the cars and the friendships. Gayle lived life to the fullest. He and Nancy loved to travel in their RV and spent their winters in Florida for the past 30 years. The warm weather was great for staying active and enjoying the many friendships with fellow snowbirds. He was a member of Polk Grove UCC for over 50 years. He was part of the Camp Mac committee and the woodcutters group. Gayle actively enjoyed many hobbies and passions. He loved cars, building his own replica 1934 Ford Coupe, which was always a hit at cruise-ins. He took great pride in showing his beautiful Mustangs at car shows, winning countless awards. He loved racing his red Mustang at Kil-Kare Drag Strip, where he made many friends. Gayle treasured spending time golfing with his kids and grandkids. He played softball for years, finally hanging up his cleats at age 83. He spent his free time fishing, riding his motorcycle, and tinkering in his garage. Gayle was so proud of his family and relished in watching his children and grandchildren play and coach sports. He loved watching NHRA drag racing, NASCAR, the Reds, Buckeyes, and Bengals. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood, OH 45322) Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Gayle's memory to Shriners Children's Ohio (1 Children's Plaza 2 West, Dayton, OH 45404) or to your favorite charity. To view Gayle's Service or leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



