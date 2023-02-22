X
Gaynor, Charles

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GAYNOR, Jr., Charles H.

Age 91 of West Chester, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 4, 1932, the son of Charles H. and Vashti (Dameron) Gaynor. On September 8, 1956, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he married Anna Mae Lane. He was a member of the Faith Community United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Anna; 4 children, Charles (Barbara) Gaynor, Patricia (Michael) Billhorn, Scott (Michelle) Gaynor and Linda Maudlin; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Lucille Grueninger.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, February 24, 2023, in the Chesterwood Village Chapel, 8073 Tylersville Rd. West Chester, Ohio 45069. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00AM Friday in the Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online register book available at


