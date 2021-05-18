GAZZERRO, William J. "Bill"



Age 84, of Bath Township, passed away May 13, 2021. Bill was born in Providence, RI, on July 4, 1936, to Carmine and Jennie (Waleiko) Gazzerro who preceded him in death. He is survived by wife Barbara (Buscher) Gazzerro; sons Michael (Nancy), James (Ronda), and John (Myrna) Gazzerro; daughters Ann (David) Hasbach and Mary (Brian) Gillespie; his brother Richard Gazzerro; and 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



Bill was a 1957 graduate of Parks College of Aeronautical Technology of Saint Louis University and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force upon graduation. He and Barbara were married the weekend after graduation in Saint Louis on August 3, 1957. He was stationed at Eglin AFB, FL; Okinawa, Japan; Los Angeles AF Station; Washington, DC; and 3 times at Wright-Patterson AFB. He graduated from the Air Force Institute of Technology in 1965 with an MS in Systems Management. He retired from the USAF in 1981 with 24 years of service.



Upon retirement, Bill started his own company, Big Medals, designing, modeling, and making award medals for various Volksmarch clubs. Bill and Barbara enjoyed Volksmarching on weekends. Bill also volunteered at the WPAFB Medical Center, as a Boy Scout leader, with the Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival, and he was a regular blood donor. Bill was very active with the Knights of Columbus as a longtime member of Fairborn Council 3724 where he held most elected positions including Grand Knight. He was a member of the Monsignor Buckley Assembly, 4th Degree where he was a Past Faithful Navigator and editor of their monthly newsletter. Bill was a president of the Greater Dayton Chapter of the Knights of Columbus. In 1980-81 and 2018-19, he was chosen Knight of the Year by the Ohio State Council Knights of Columbus. Bill was a member of Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fairborn, and Saint Peter Catholic Church, Huber Heights.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be held on May 20,



6-9pm with Rosary at 8pm at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home (119 E. Main St., Fairborn). The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on May 21, 10am at Mary Help of Christians (954 N. Maple Ave., Fairborn) followed by burial at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairborn.

