Gebhart, Barbara

Age 88, of Englewood, OH, passed away on March 18, 2024, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton following a few months of illness. Barbara was born in Toronto, Canada on September 14, 1935, to the late Harold and Rene (Schorfield) Dowsett. She graduated from Humber High School in 1952. Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Lori Gebhart. She was a past member in Dayton U.S.P.S. shipmates in the 1970's. She enjoyed teaching art and was a past member of Dayton Painters and Sculpters Club. Barb is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert Gebhart and her son, Russell Gebhart. Visitation for Barb will be on Monday, March 25, 2024, from 4  6 p.m. at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304 with the funeral service on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Center Greater Dayton, 1293  H Lyons Rd. Dayton, OH 45458. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.



