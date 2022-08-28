GEBHART, Lawrence E.



Age 83, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born August 24, 1938 in Dayton to the late Rupert and Violet (Locker) Gebhart. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, R. Anson and James Gebhart; brothers-in-law, Gary Stiver and David Graham; and by his sister-in-law, Kaaren Graham. Larry was a graduate of GMI Institute (now Kettering University) in Flint, Michigan. He retired from GM – Delco Products and Faraday Technology of Clayton, Ohio. Larry was also a member of Fairview United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and served as a trustee and financial secretary. He was also a charter member of Beaver Valley Masonic Lodge # 753. Larry is survived by his loving wife of the past 57 years, Judith G. (Graham) Gebhart; sister, Nora Stiver; brother, Ernest Gebhart and his wife, Renda; sisters-in-law, Sue Gebhart, Charlotte Gebhart and Constance Steindam; brother-in-law, Curtis Harris; and by his extended family and many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, at Fairview United Methodist Church, 828 Fairview Ave., Dayton. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. Rev. E. Neil Gaiser, OSL will officiate. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. Morton & Whetstone funeral home is in charge of arrangements. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

