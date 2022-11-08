GEE, Barrett



Barrett Gee, age 90 passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30th, 2022. Barrett was born on September 13, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio. Barrett graduated from Springfield High School and retired from Navistar after 28 years of service. He enjoyed a good laugh, outdoors, sitting on the front porch during the heat of summer and serving his family. Barrett was a loving husband and father and was well respected in the Springfield community. In service of our Lord, he welcomed family members, friends, foster children and impacted their lives in monumental ways.



He is survived by his sons, Barrett Gee III (Tacoma, Washington), David Lebron Gee, (Columbus, Ohio), Julian Eric Gee, (Columbus, Ohio), and Jayson Todd Gee (Asheville, North Carolina), sister Jacqueline Brewster, grandchildren, Barrett Gee, (Tacoma, Washington), Troy Gee, (Charlotte, NC), Stephen "Tony" Austin, (Washington, D.C.), Brandon Gee, (Asheville, NC), Bryan Gee, (Knoxville, Tenn.), Jessica, (Greensboro, NC), Jasmine Gee, (High Point, NC), and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Barrett was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Gee, daughter Deborah K. Viney, mother Letha Gee, father Barrett Gee Sr., mother-in-law Castella Shropshire, sisters Beulah Gee Stevenson and Ann Gee Blackwell, brothers William Gee and Robert Gee.



Service for Barrett Gee will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be at 11:00 am until time of the service which will be at 12 noon with Pastor Jawwad J. Love officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

