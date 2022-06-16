GEE, Robert



82, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on June 7, 2022, at Southbrook Healthcare Center. Service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service which will be at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be



required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

