Geeding, Jim



a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away November 20, 2024 in Huber Heights, Ohio after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born on November 8, 1946, in Attica, Indiana. Jim dedicated a significant portion of his life to serving his country in the U.S Air Force, where he achieved the rank of Major in the Air Force Communications Command. His military career allowed him to travel extensively across the globe, where he gathered stories and friendships that would last a lifetime. After retiring from the Air Force, he continued his service by working on retrofitting military helicopters into trainers, showcasing his commitment to supporting the armed forces. An avid learner, Jim earned a Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University and further pursued a Master's Degree in electrical engineering at the Air Force Institute of Technology. His academic journey was complemented by his involvement in the fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon, where he formed lasting bonds with his brothers. Jim was known for his laid-back personality, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He had an innate talent for tinkering and found joy in trying new things, whether it was new foods or thrilling activities like scuba diving, sky diving, and skiing. He was also fond of volksmarching and hiking, embracing a spirit of adventure throughout his life. His friendly demeanor meant he never met a stranger, and he cultivated friendships easily, leaving a positive impression on all he encountered. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Geeding, and their sons, Shay (Amanda) Geeding and Christian (Emma) Geeding. Jim was also a cherished grandfather to his five grandchildren, Maggie, Kayleigh, Caris, Liam, and Teagan. He is remembered by his sister, Carolyn Geeding, and niece, Pamela Hartsuyker. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Marty and Ginny Geeding, his brother Bob Geeding, as well as his nephew Dan Geeding and niece Kristy Geeding. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, adventure, and a deeply rooted love for his family and friends. His spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have known him. We will meet at the Newcomer North Chapel on Needmore Rd at 10am to process to Dayton National Cemetery for a graveside service at 11am on Friday, December 13, 2024. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com