GEIGER, James "Jim"



James "Jim" Geiger, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2021, in Tipp City, Ohio. Formerly of Berea, Ohio. Son of



Raymond and Genevieve (Matelski) Geiger. Father to Laurie Appenzeller (Marshall), Randy Geiger, Julie Geiger, Tonya Lawson, and Mark Lawson (Lori). Grandfather to Ryan and Logan Appenzeller, Chase and Amelia Duncan, Paige, Grace, and Adam Lawson. Brother to Marilyn Stack and Ruth Gedeon (Dennis). He was preceded in death by his wife Cindi and son Randy. His job with the Cadillac Military Tank plant led him from Cleveland to Dayton where he worked for



Chrysler Corp for 30 years. Jim never met a car he didn't like or couldn't fix. His hobby was restoring old cars and turning them into street rods. One of his restorations was featured in Custom Cars and Lead Sleds. He was given The Little Guy award for best in show for a non-professional. His barn in Brookville was full of 57 Chevys, aka "parts" he called them. He traded cars for horses when he married Cindi. Together they enjoyed a small horse farm outside of Huber Heights where they raised painted Tennessee Walkers. Their hobbies included horses, bowling, golfing and gambling. Later they



retired to Tipp City, OH, where they settled into a little neighborhood that quickly grew to love them as family. His neighbors nicknamed him The Commissioner; he had an open porch policy. We miss him already. Our dad was loving, supportive, stern, and always fair. His grandchildren described him as kindhearted, thoughtful, compassionate, funny, gentle, and supportive. A visitation will be held Friday, April 9th, 5-7pm at Marker and Heller Funeral Home in Huber Heights, Ohio. Masks enforced.

