GEIGER, Patricia Jewell



Patricia Jewell Geiger, 60, of Springfield, passed away January 12, 2023, in Arbors of Springfield. She was born October 20, 1962, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the daughter of Jewell and Wilma (Robinson) Pittman. Mrs. Geiger enjoyed watching Super Natural on television, playing with her dogs and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by her loving companion; Jay Mostowski, three children; Amber (Dan) Rosenthal, Hollyann Whitehead and Lindsay Edwards, nine grandchildren and her beloved dogs; Frankie and Lala. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SISCA. Arrangements are being handed by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be share at www.jkzfh.com.

