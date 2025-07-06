Geisler, Thomas

GEISLER, Jr., Thomas J. "Tom"



Thomas J. Geisler, Jr., age 91, formerly of Butler Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 27, 2025. Tom was born on March 17, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Thomas J. Geisler, Sr. and Caroline Keferl. Tom was a man of quiet strength, enduring faith, and unconditional love. A proud U.S. Army veteran, Tom served as a paratrooper during the Korean War. He went on to work as an electrician with Chapel Electric for over 40 years and was a devoted member of St. Christopher Catholic Church for more than 60 years. Tom was a family man through and through. He built the family home with his own hands, a place where he and his beloved wife lived for 62 years and raised their four children. Known for his sharp wit and memorable one-liners, Tom's sense of humor brought joy to those around him. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Doris E. Geisler (née Gehret); his children, Thomas Geisler III (Jennifer), Lynne Leftwich (Jim), Darla Noland (Aaron), and John Geisler as well as eight cherished grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, Vandalia. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, with Father Andrew Smith officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com