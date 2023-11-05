Gelhot, Violet

Gelhot (Toombs), Violet Edna

Violet Edna Gelhot, 88, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at her home on Oct. 30, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Gelhot, Sr.; sister, Judith Gatch; son, Donald Gelhot, Jr.; daughters, Sherry Gallagher, Faith Sheerley and Kim Sherritt; grandchildren, Heather Jones, Garrett Gilpin, Sierra Smith, Donald Gelhot III and Daniel Gelhot; and great-grandchildren, Emma McCoy, Emerson Gelhot, Miracle Gelhot and Grace Smith.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023,12-2 p.m. at Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home, 1002 E High St., Springfield, Ohio. Services will follow at 2 p.m.

