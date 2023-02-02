GENTRY, Danny B.



Age 74 of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born January 20, 1949, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Burlin Gentry and Beanna (Ross) Gentry. Mr. Gentry worked as a truck driver and will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Jo Ann Gentry; one brother Ernie Gentry, and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Alan Gentry, Burlin Gentry, Jr., Renita Rogers, Melba Stevens, and Carol Gentry. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Fairmound Cemetery in West Elkton.



