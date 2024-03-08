Gentry, Jo Ann



Jo Ann Gentry age 74 passed away Tuesday March 5, 2024. She was born May 17, 1949 in Hamilton the daughter of the late Donald and Mary (nee Eubanks) Helton. She was married to Danny Gentry and he preceded her death in 2023. She is survived one brother Del Helton; one niece Lisa (Ron) Mardis; two nephews (Donald Shirlena) Hawkey and David Hawkey. She also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Jo Ann was preceded in death by three children and one sister Mary Hawkey. Visitation will from be from 11AM until the time of the funeral service at 1PM at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4 Fairfield on Wednesday March 13, 2024 with Pastor Wendell Coning officiating. Burial to follow in Fairmound Cemetery in West Elkton. Online can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com