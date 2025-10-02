George Anderson III

Anderson, George W. III



age 53, affectionately known as "Big G", "G-Dub", or "G Dizzle", was born May 27, 1972, to George Jr. & Rosie Jean Anderson. He entered into eternal life unexpectedly Thursday, September 25, 2025. George attended Spring Valley Academy and was a 1990 graduate of Jefferson Twp. High School. He also attended Central State University. George was Founder & Co-CEO of "Tall Entertainment", Founder & CEO of Utopia Beginnings, LLC; and G.A. Logistics (a shared business with his son). He was previously employed by Dayton Walls & Ceilings, Ohio E-Check, and D-Maxx. He was also the coach and sponsor of Meadowdale's Pee-Wee Lions for many years. George loved kids! George was a long-time member of Ethan Temple SDA Church. He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, George Jr. & Rosie Jean Anderson; his beloved son, George Washington Anderson, IV; sister, Kecia (Rob) Williams; niece, Karsyn Williams; nephew, Collin Williams; a loving, devoted special best friend, Dreana Hill; a host of family & lifelong friends. Visitation 10 AM. Services to follow 11 AM, Monday, October 6, 2025 at Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd., Clayton, Ohio 45315. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



