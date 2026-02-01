Boyer, George



Boyer, George Bailey II (Bus) 95 years old, peacefully passed on January 28th in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born July 14th, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio. George was a veteran of the US Navy and spent most of his working career in the insurance business. He loved the performing arts and was involved in a musical variety group in Eaton, Ohio. He also enjoyed singing around the piano bar and gracing the dance floor. He was a kindhearted person who was always quick with a compliment and a smile.



Survived by his son Rick Boyer (Natalie), his stepdaughters Julie Freeman, Jill Thomas (Norman), Sheri Miller (Kevin) and Alicia Jones (Brad Johnson), grandchildren Noah and Tyler Allen, Carson Miller, Ellasyn and Avery Jones and Marshall Johnson. His Brother-in-law, Bill Brinson Jr. was a very special friend. He was preceded in Death by his parents Eva Bergman and George Boyer Sr., and wives Mary Ella Berta, Sandra Freeman Boyer and Roberta Chancy Boyer.



Services will be held in Tallahassee, FL



In lieu of flowers please donate to the Big Bend Hospice - bigbendhospice.charityproud.org/Donate



