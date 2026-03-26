George Farrier

Farrier, George Arnold
age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 21, 2026. All are invited to gather on Friday, March 27, at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering at 9:30am. Words of remembrance will be shared at 10am, followed by burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. To express condolences, please visit www.routsong.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429