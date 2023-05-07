George, Georgia Ann



George, Georgia Ann, age 84, of Clayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday April 29, 2023. Georgia was a beloved partner, sister, aunt, and friend. She was born September 30, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Kettering Fairmont High school in 1956. She has been a resident of Clayton, Ohio for the past 25 years. Georgia worked at Mead as an executive secretary until its closing. She then worked for other employers in a variety of roles until her retirement in 2011. Upon retirement, Georgia was then able to enjoy more camping, spending time with family and friends, and gathering with her second family at Tollhouse. Georgia had a quick wit and was always ready with a joke. She was known as the family historian, sharing stories about the family and important events. She had a caring soul and deeply loved and supported her family and friends. She was also the best mom to her many fur babies. Anyone that knew Georgia was blessed to have known her. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, George "Woody" George and Virginia "Ginny" (Evans) George. She is survived by her life partner Verle "Mickey" Maloney, sister and brother-in-law Beverly (Bob) Reidy; Niece Renee (Brad) Labensky; Nephew Rob (Robin) Reidy and great nieces and nephews Jordan, Brendan and Carson Labensky and Sydney and Ethan Reidy and her dear friend Lisa Thomson. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday May 9, 2023 at 1030 am at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416). Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30-1030 am. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to SICSA (8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton, OH 45458). Online condolences can be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

