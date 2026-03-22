George McDade

McDade, George Robert "Bert"



George "Bert" Robert McDade, age 74 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 16th, 2026. Bert is preceded in death by his parents George Richard and Mary Sue McDade. Bert is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Molly Flynn McDade; his brothers: Richard Dannel McDade (Jeanne) of Calhoun, Georgia, and Chris D. McDade of Watertown Tennessee; his sister Elizabeth McDade Gays (Mark) of Sparta, Tennessee; and cousins: Dr. Robert McDade (Sarah), Drue Rolfes (Richard), and Bailey McDade (Tammy). Bert is also survived by many nieces and nephews and Flynn relatives. Bert was a graduate of Union College in Kentucky. He was a big University of Kentucky Basketball fan and loved horse racing. Bert was a physical education teacher for Dayton Public Schools for 20 years. A Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429, on March 24, 2026, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402, US, on March 25, 2026, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409, following the Mass.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com