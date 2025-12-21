George Muncy Jr.

Muncy Jr., George
George E. Muncy, Jr., 83, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away December 4, 2025. Born in Paintsville, Kentucky, George was known for his humor, love of sports, and devotion to family and friends. He was an avid golfer and a proud "Home of the Week" winner with his late wife, Colleen "Camie" Muncy. George is survived by his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, brother, and many loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 27, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Miami Valley United Baptist Church, Yellow Springs. He will be remembered for his wit, warmth, and the joy he brought to all who knew him. www.adkinsfunerals.com
Funeral Home Information
Adkins Funeral Home
7055 DAYTON ROAD
Enon, OH
45323
https://www.adkinsfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral