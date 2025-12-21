George Muncy Jr.

George E. Muncy, Jr., 83, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away December 4, 2025. Born in Paintsville, Kentucky, George was known for his humor, love of sports, and devotion to family and friends. He was an avid golfer and a proud "Home of the Week" winner with his late wife, Colleen "Camie" Muncy. George is survived by his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, brother, and many loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 27, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Miami Valley United Baptist Church, Yellow Springs. He will be remembered for his wit, warmth, and the joy he brought to all who knew him. www.adkinsfunerals.com

Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

