George Noeth

Noeth, George A., age 97 of Dayton passed away Monday, December 15, 2025. George was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley. He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Melody (Tim) Kracus, Katrina Loubier, Rita Davis; a son, George M. and his wife, Julie; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. George enjoyed family gatherings, the outdoors, gardening, going to antique car shows, walking and bicycling. He will be missed by his family and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday December 18 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Friday at St. Mary's Church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Capital Improvement Fund or Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church.



