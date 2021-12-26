GEPHART, Marvin T.



Age 83, of Jefferson Twp, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born July 26, 1938, in Jefferson Township, OH, the son of



Russell and Mabel (Harp) Gephart. He graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 1957, marrying his High School Sweetheart Sarah Rauch one year later. Marvin was a marksman and cook in the Army National Guard serving as a Private E2 during the late 60's. Marvin worked as a meat cutter for over 30 years for both Kroger and Bussard's Slaughter House. He also worked for the Farm Service Agency in New Lebanon for many years. He was a lifelong resident and farmer in Jefferson Township; and won many competitions and prizes for yield production starting in high school FFA, with being recognized as a State Farmer. He continued to be recognized in the farming community by winning high yield competitions through the 1970's and 80's. He was a lifelong member of the Farm Bureau and Council. Marvin was active within his community serving on the Jefferson Township School Board in 2003 and 2004, and participating in local politics much of his life, trying to do his part to make his community a great place to live. Marvin was also a lifelong member of Ellerton Salem Lutheran Church where he was a deacon for many years and excelled on the bowling team. Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sarah; and their children, Shelly (Bob) Heuman, Kevin (Sondra) Gephart, and R. Scott (Michelle) Gephart; his grandchildren, Paige, Bobby, Derek, Rachael and Chelsie; his great-grand-daughter, Raegan; his brother Robert (Carolyn) Gephart; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Richard Gephart. Marvin will be remembered for his outgoing personality and kind nature, and will be missed by his friends, family and community alike. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Monday December 27, 2021, at the Dalton



Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Ruby Harp officiating. Burial will be a Ellerton Cemetery.

