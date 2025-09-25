Eversole, Gerald



Gerald Eversole, 82, of Trenton, OH passed away on Friday, September 19, 2025 at Bethesda North Hospital. He was born on August 21, 1943 in Kodak, KY to Troy & Eugenia (Reed) Eversole. Gerald retired from Armco Steel as a pipefitter after 44 years of service. He loved his family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them, especially when helping his girls with home projects, remodeling or building furniture that will be cherished for years to come. Gerald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret "Peggy" Eversole; his daughters, Jill Bockersette, Janet (Sean) Litherland and Julie Reckart; 7 grandchildren, Kyle (Abbigail) Bockersette, Tyler Bockersette, Brooke Litherland, Blake Litherland, Cameron Lambert, Avery Stahlheber and Charlee Stahlheber. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Bernice Johnson and Wilma Stamper. Family and Friends are invited in casual and comfortable clothing to a Visitation on Monday, September 29, 2025 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Drive), Middletown. Private Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guest book at wilsonschrammspaulding.com



