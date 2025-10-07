Gerald Wise

Wise, Gerald Edward "Jerry"



Gerald Edward "Jerry" Wise, age 92 of Tipp City, passed away Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Troy Care & Rehab. He was born in Dayton on May 27, 1933, the son of Ralph E. & Josephine C. (Kramer) Wise. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served during the Korean Conflict. He was a Tool Designer and worked at NCR and in 1998 after 25 years he retired from Midwest Tool in Dayton. He enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, fishing for crappie and walleye, the Cincinnati Reds and the church choir. He is survived by his sons Daniel (Linda), Anthony (Holly) and Gregory Wise; grandchildren Tyler Wise, Ezra (Katelyn McGirr) Beudot, Jared Wise and Gabbie Wise; great grandchildren Violet Wise and another great grandchild on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 60 years Margaret Justine (Bilbrey) Wise in 2019; and his brother Ralph E. (Laura) Wise. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm a the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Deacon Leo Cordonnier officiating. A private burial will be held at St. Johns Cemetery, Tipp City at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





