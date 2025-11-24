Shively (Jackson), Geraldine



Geraldine Shively, age 91, a resident of Portland, passed away on Friday, November 21, 2025 at IU Health Jay in Portland.



Geraldine was born May 15, 1934, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley and Delia (Frederick) Jackson. She graduated from Western College in Oxford, Ohio where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Education. She taught at Jefferson Elementary in Hamilton, Ohio and her parents owned Jackson Grocery Store in Hamilton. She later moved to Portland where she worked in Real Estate. She was an active member of Sugar Grove Church of the Nazarene where she led Sunday School, Children's Church and Bible School.



She was first married to Hampton Fields, who preceded her in death. She later married Arnold Lairson on June 4, 1968; he passed away on August 21, 1984. She then married Dale Shively on January 6, 1990.



Survivors include:



Her companion: Dale Shively



Her children: Daryl Fields (wife Lisa) – Pennville, Indiana; Kathy Schumacher – Portland, Indiana; Darlene Nibarger (husband Steve) – Athens, Tennessee



Step-children: Ronald Lairson, Dale Shively, Jr, Robert Shively, Patricia Wood, Vicki Shively and Melanie Niemeyer



Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren



She was preceded in death by her parents, step-daughter, Debbie Dale and sister Georgetta Jackson.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Mike Heckman will officiate and burial will follow at IOOF Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville.



