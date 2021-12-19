GERALDS, Betty

GERALDS (Gavrian), Betty



92, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 13. She was born October 26, 1929, in Charleston, West



Virginia, and raised in Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; her parents, Magdaline and John Gavrian; her sister, Nina; and her grandson, Augustus.



Survived by her brother, Angelo (Jackie); her daughters, Colleen, Lisa, Liz and Ronna; her son Stuart; son-in-law Hugh; four grandchildren Sean (Jody), Kerri (Jason), Rina, Mickenzie (Haley); and nine great-grandchildren.



She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1948 where she was a member of the XYZ Sorority and Turner's Gym. She was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church.



After a short employment with the telephone company she knew her more fulfilling role would be as a devoted mother to her children and entire family as it grew through the years. She instilled strong values into their lives that have served them well. She always said she was at her happiest when she was with her family.



Our mother will be greatly missed forever in our hearts and lives. Our memories will sustain us until we are together again.



A Celebration of Betty's Life will begin at 2 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH 45459.



