Gerard, Beverly

Gerard (Hunter), Beverly Ann



Beverly Ann (Hunter) Gerard, age 75 of Springfield, Ohio passed away Monday, April 22, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 8, 1949 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Robert Isaac and Ruth (Murphy) Hunter. Beverly is survived by her loving husband of over 55 years, Stephen Gerard, sons, Stephen R. (Niki) Gerard, Jason W. (Kristen) Gerard, and Nathan A. (Amy) Gerard, grandchildren, ReBekah, Josiah, Ashton (Zach), Ethan, Cody, and Connor, 5 great-granddaughters and 1 great-grandson, siblings, Judy Ewers, Craig (Gwynn) Hunter, Diana (Dale) Bloomer, and Miriam (Steve) Houck, and 9 nieces and nephews. Beverly worked for Security National Bank for over 20 years until her eventual retirement. Some of her hobbies included crocheting, knitting, playing the piano and organ, and doing computer jigsaw puzzles. Beverly was also an avid cleaner/organizer, making sure everything had its place. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





