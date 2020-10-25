GERBER, Naomi Jean



94, passed away peacefully at Grace Brethren Village Retirement Community in Englewood, Ohio, on October 22, 2020. The daughter of the late Jesse and Grace Harden (Countryman), she was born on



October 29, 1925, a graduate of Seven Mile High School in 1944, marrying John A. Gerber, Jr. A life resident of Butler County, Ohio, she, along with her late husband John A



Gerber, Jr, raised four children on the family farm near Collinsville, Ohio. Jean is survived by her daughter, Harriet (Robert) Freeland of Brookville, Ohio, son, Douglas Gerber (late Maxine), Richmond, Indiana, son, John (Tara) Gerber of Mayville, New York, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her husband of 54 years, John A. Gerber Jr; son, Stephen Gerber (Nancy); 2



sisters, Koneta (Elmer) Cook, Lora-Loree Harden, 3 brothers, Dale (Angela) Harden, Elbert ( Yvonne) and Harold (Beverly) Harden. Jean was one of first women in 1996 to enroll in health studies with Women's Health Institute being a faithful participant for the past 24 years. Throughout her life Jean was involved in the farming community. Over 60 years ago she



advocated organic gardening and committed a number of years to raising Saanen goats and Katahdin sheep, recognized nationally in the dairy-goat community for a number of championships and her leadership in 4-H. Jean also loved antiques and finishing her "finds," as she called them. She was a talented artist, studying art at Miami University, and enjoyed painting, collecting art, and listening to classical music. Jean was an avid beekeeper and past trustee of the Ohio State Beekeepers Association. As Assistant Editor of the Ohio State Beekeepers Association News Digest, Jean promoted the local bee associations and encouraged bee club members to contribute articles for the publication. She was a frequent participant in honey contests and enjoyed working with young people learning beekeeping. Many articles were written in local newspapers about Jean and her bee hobby and how she encouraged bee club members to get involved and feel needed.



The family has established "The Jean Gerber Educational Fund", with the Ohio State Beekeepers Association, in Jean's memory. This fund will help provide beekeeping scholarships for young people interested in learning to keep honey bees. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Ohio State Beekeepers/Jean Gerber Educational Fund at 955 Murnan Road, Galloway, OH 43119." A memorial service is planned. There will be no visitation.

