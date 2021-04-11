GERGASKO, Nora I.



85, of Union, Ohio, passed away April 8, 2021, in Hearth and Home, Vandalia. She was born in Champaign County, Ohio, on January 19, 1936, the daughter of Joseph and Nettie Anglemyer. Nora was a believer in the Methodist and Presbyterian faith since she was a teen, and was baptized in the Methodist Church in Westville by two missionaries in the 1950's. She and her husband Jerry owned and operated



"Personalized by Jean and Jerry Embroidery"; she was very family oriented and enjoyed family gatherings, taking road trips; and in her spare time, she loved working in the yard. She loved making gifts for the family. She was creative in



designing Personalized Graduation Plaques for her grandchildren. She enjoyed designing yearly calendars for her



daughters. She made custom embroidery for shirts, hats and other apparel.



She retired from the State of Ohio and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as an Administrative



Assistant. Nora is survived by her husband Gerald Gergasko, who she married May 8, 2000; her children Jeannie (Andy) Dobrovolc, Patty Goodwin, Tami (Steve) Bowers and Lori Goodwin; brothers Russ (Phyllis) Anglemyer and Jerry (Doris) Anglemyer; grandchildren Andrew, Glenn and Joseph Dobrovolc, Lora Ziegler, Joel, Matthew and Jacob Bowers; and three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson. She was predeceased by her Brother John Paul Anglemyer,



Parents, Sister Floretta Huffman, son Gregory Scott Glenn and niece Sandy Adair. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are



requested to the Miami Valley Alzheimer's Association 31



W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459.




