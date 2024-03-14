Gerhardt, Ruth C.



Ruth C. Gerhardt, 98, a woman who made her mark on this Earth in only positive ways, has joined her husband, son, parents, brothers and many departed friends, She was a compulsive worker, whether it be cleaning the house, cooking, sewing, bookkeeping, interior decorating for her husband's business, tending to her widowed mother's needs or to the needs of so many others. Her mission in her life was to instill in all the power to love and serve others above oneself  and that is her legacy. Born to Millard and Maud (Patton) Metcalf on October 19, 1925, graduated from Enon High School at the age of 16, married to Kyle D. Gerhardt at 17, gave birth to Daniel at 18, she was truly remarkable. Her two brothers were Chester and Howard Metcalf. Her 75-year marriage with Kyle left a long list of descendants; her daughter Kylene (John Bailey) Norman, son; Paul (Ginger) Gerhardt, daughter-in-law; Joyce Gerhardt, grandchildren; Chad (Miranda) Norman, Geoffrey Norman, Laura (Michael) Meade, Tammy (David Swims), Kyle Gerhardt, Jonathan (Mason) Tilford Mabry, Christopher (Brian) Mabry, Heather (Wayne) Myers, and Tricia Peshek. Her great-grandchildren are Nathan Norman, Andrew Norman, Avery Norman, Olivia Meade, Ben Meade, Xander Gerhardt, Olivia Gerhardt, Nathaniel Gerhardt, Addison Swims, Parker Mabry, Ethan Mabry, Cole Peshek, Alaina Peshek and Lillianna Myers. She has three great-great-grandchildren and a cherished friend Darlene Johnson. Ruth was a member of Good Shepherd Methodist Church in New Carlisle and had a deep faith in the Lord. The family would like to thank so many who gave, of themselves, the last three months. Mr. Paul Gross and his family are amazing, the entire staff of Bluebird Assisted Living cannot be surpassed, and Central Hospice offered comfort, concern, and care to be envied. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Central Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Reverend William A. Metcalf, Ruth's great-nephew, officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11am until the services begin at noon. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



