GERLA, Barbara

GERLA (nee Ullman), Barbara



DAYTON- Age 65, passed away May 7, 2022, beloved daughter of Louis J. and Doris Ullman, devoted wife of Harry Gerla, loving mother of Rachel (Adam) Wilson and Kenneth M. Gerla, dear sister of Alan J. (Margie) Ullman and Howard (Rimma) Ullman and dear sister-in-law of Lisa G. (James) Feder. Barbara is also survived by her beloved dog Buttons, and her beloved cats Pumpkin and Cole. Barbara was a 1977 graduate of Miami University and a 1980 graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Law. She practiced in the area of business law from 1980 until her retirement in 2004. After her retirement, Barbara served as a volunteer mediator for the Dayton Mediation Center and as a volunteer for a number of community organizations. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249, May 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation begins at 10:30 A.M. The service will be Live Streamed on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, the Jewish Federation of Dayton, Temple Beth Or Dayton, Isaac M. Wise Temple Cincinnati or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society would be appreciated.



www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com