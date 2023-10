Getz, Blair C. "Pops"



Age 79, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away October 19, 2023. Services will be held on December 16th at 2pm in Littleton & Rue. Littleton & Rue Funeral Home., Springfield, OH.



Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

