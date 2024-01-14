Geyer, Quinten Allen

Geyer, Sr., Quinten Allen "Quint"

Quint, born in Detroit on May 5, 1947, went home to be with the Lord on January 5th, 2024, in his Centerville home after a long, well fought fight to stay with us. He surprised and inspired all whose lives he touched by maintaining a positive attitude while faced with numerous health setbacks and struggles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Geraldine, his brother, Laird, and his daughter, Victoria. He is survived by his son, Quinten (wife Pam), his three grandchildren, Kara, Zachary, and Alex, his beloved dog Snickers and his incredibly supportive neighbors and friends in his adopted home of Centerville, Ohio. Please donate in his name to SICSA of Centerville or Southbrook Church if you are so led.

