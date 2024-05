Bradley M. Gibbs



11/27/87 - 05/16/14



It's hard to believe it's been 10 years. The pain of missing you does not get easier. We think of you every day and are thankful for the memories we have. You are forever free. We miss you so much and love you always.



With love,



Mom, Mamaw, and Papaw



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com